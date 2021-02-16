ERP rates at some gantries up $1 from next Monday

The Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) rates for some gantries located along three expressways will be raised by $1 following an increase in the number of people heading back to workplaces.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) said yesterday that the increased charges will take effect from next Monday.

The charges will help manage congestion at specific locations during peak periods on the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE), Central Expressway (CTE) and Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway (KPE), said LTA.

•Drivers going along the AYE after Jurong Town Hall towards the city between 8.30am and 9.30am will be charged $1 at each of the three gantries along the route, instead of driving through for free.

•Those driving southwards on the KPE after Defu Flyover towards East Coast Parkway between 8.30am and 9am will have to pay a $1 fee, instead of driving through for free.

•Meanwhile, drivers heading south on the CTE before Braddell Road between 8am and 9am will be charged $2, up from $1 currently. Those driving on the same route between 9am and 9.30am will have to pay $1, instead of being able to do so for free.

•Those driving south on the CTE after Braddell Road and from the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) slip road into the southbound CTE between 8am and 8.30am will be charged $1 at each of the four gantries along the route. The rate rises to $2 between 8.30am and 9.30am, up from $1 currently.

•Lastly, those driving southwards on the CTE auxiliary lane to PIE (Changi)/Serangoon Road between 8am and 9.30am will have to pay a $1 charge.

LTA said there will continue to be no ERP charges on other expressways and arterial roads.

Traffic speeds have remained generally optimal on all arterial roads and most expressways, it noted.