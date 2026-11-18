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ERP gantry removal under way amid transition to satellite-based charging from Jan 1

SINGAPORE – Motorists will rely on road markings and on-board unit (OBU) alerts to indicate where Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) charges apply after most gantries are removed for the switch to satellite-based charging on Jan 1, 2027.

Existing ERP gantries will be removed or modified in stages by June 2027, after which a satellite system will be used to levy road charges, said the Land Transport Authority in a statement on Nov 18.

Road markings and road signs will alert motorists when they are entering a stretch of road where ERP charges apply.

OBU alerts will also inform motorists about the locations where ERP charges apply, and the rates being charged.

They will also get alerts on the OBU before entering an ERP charging location, the ERP charges at the time, and confirmation of the amount charged after they pass the location.

On road lanes, there will be blue oval markings painted with the letters ERP. There will be two such markings on the lane leading to an ERP charge spot on arterial and slip roads, and three on expressways.

An “ERP Charge Zone” sign will also signal to motorists that they are entering a location where ERP charges apply.

Oval blue “ERP” road markings and “ERP Charge Zone” road signs will help motorists identify ERP charging locations. PHOTO: LTA

LTA said the changes are being rolled out at operational gantries ahead of Jan 1, 2027, so that motorists can become familiar with the new ERP system.

The system, commonly called ERP 2.0, uses global navigation satellite system (GNSS) technology to determine when the vehicles pass through a charging location, thus removing the need for gantries.

The technology helps LTA respond more quickly to changing traffic flows and better support transport planning, the statement said.

Although ERP 2.0 will not need gantries to deduct road charges, several gantries – mostly on the expressways – will remain standing.

They will be used to mount devices that support ERP 2.0 and other devices, including those that support location positioning for ERP charging in areas where satellite signals may be less reliable.

There are now 95 ERP gantries, out of which 62 are no longer operational. The remaining 33 will be used for ERP charging until Dec 31, 2026.

Work to remove and modify the 62 non-operational ERP gantries began in October, and will move on to the last 33 gantries from January 2027.

Twelve gantries around the island have been removed or modified, so far. They are: