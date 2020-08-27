ERP fee to go up $1 at 2 CTE gantries, reinstated at another

Motorists will have to pay more in Electronic Road Pricing fees when driving on part of the Central Expressway during peak hours from next Monday.

ERP fees will be raised by $1 at two northbound gantries and reinstated at a southbound one, as congestion has been observed at these areas during morning and evening peak periods, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Tuesday.

The ERP rate at another south-bound gantry on the CTE before Braddell Road will remain unchanged at $1 from 8am to 9am.

Motorists going past other ERP gantries islandwide do not need to pay any charges, as traffic conditions there remain optimal.

LTA announced the changes after completing its third review of ERP rates since the lifting of circuit breaker measures on June 2.

ERP charges began again at selected CTE gantries from July 27, after they were stopped from April 6.

From next Monday, drivers heading south on the auxiliary lane linking the CTE to Serangoon Road and the Pan-Island Expressway towards Changi must pay $1 from 7.30am to 8am, from no charge previously.

Northbound drivers on the CTE after the PIE will pay $2 at the gantries on the expressway between 6pm and 7pm, up from $1.

"As more people travel to and from their workplaces, traffic volume has continued to build up during weekday peak hours," LTA said.

The next ERP review will be put out in the last week of September.

Jessie Lim



