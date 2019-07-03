Eastbound trains on East-West line skipping Dover station

SINGAPORE - Eastbound trains on the East-West MRT line were skipping Dover station on Wednesday morning (July 3) because of a faulty platform screen door.

Operator SMRT has not made a general public announcement, but station announcements have been made.

Various online commuter communities have been flashing alerts since 8.50am. MRT Singapore Service Information tweeted: "All trains towards Pasir Ris are bypassing Dover, due to platform screen doors failure."

MRT Watch also said on Twitter: "Due to PSD (platform screen door) fault on Dover EB (eastbound) platform, all EWL eastbound services will not stop at Dover station for passenger activities.

"Passengers are advised to travel to Buona Vista station and reboard the westbound service back to Dover."

Earlier alerts said eastbound journeys would take 10 minutes longer.

At around 10.15am, the communities tweeted that the fault had been rectified.

The glitch follows one at Tuesday morning's peak hour involving a train fault on the East-West line, and another on Monday involving a faulty train on the North-South line.

The Straits Times has asked SMRT for comment.