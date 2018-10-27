Early birds get their dream cars at the Cars@Expo

SINGAPORE - Those who arrived early at the Cars@Expo on Saturday (Oct 27) were rewarded by being able to secure their dream cars at the two-day retail bazaar organised by Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) and motoring portal sgCarMart.

As an early bird who arrived at 9.45am, Mr Ng Chuan Yong was able to avoid the crowds that started to swell by 1pm.

Mr Ng, a businessman, told The Straits Times: "I saw the packed carpark and lines of cars coming in as I left Singapore Expo. I was lucky not to be caught by the jam."

Cars@Expo, held at Singapore Expo Halls 5 and 6, is into its fifth year. More than 40 companies, including over 20 car distributors and 10 used car exhibitors are displaying their products across 20,000 sq m of exhibition space.

Mr Ng, 56, who bought a Subaru Forester for less than $94,000, said it was good value when a free Sports upgrade worth $2,500 was thrown in for limited units.

For others like Ms Lew Choy Yeong, having many car distributors in one event allowed her to make an informed choice. After two hours of browsing, Ms Lew, an IT analyst in her 50s, still went back to Toyota's trusted Vios 1.5 model - a car she has driven for the last nine years.

The last Cars@Expo, held in April (2018), attracted more than 100,000 visitors, seeing more than $160 million in sales.