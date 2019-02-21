E-scooter start-up Telepod charged with illegally offering shared PMDs

SINGAPORE - Local start-up Telepod has been charged in court with providing a personal mobility device (PMD) sharing service in public without a licence, or an exemption from the Transport Ministry, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Thursday (Feb 21).

In a statement, the authority said that as of Feb 14, it had impounded 68 Telepod PMDs that were made available illegally in public areas.

"This was after LTA's repeated written warnings to Telepod that it should not make PMDs available for hire without a licence or prior exemption," said an LTA spokesman, adding it takes a "serious view" of the offence.

The firm was charged under the Parking Places Act, which prohibits PMDs from being offered for hire on public land without a licence or an exemption from the Transport Minister.

Unlicensed operators can be fined up to $10,000 and jailed for up to six months, with a further fine of $500 for each day they continued to operate after conviction.

The authority said it had also impounded 131 PMDs from Neuron Mobility, another Singapore-based start-up, as of Feb 14.

The LTA has completed investigations against Neuron Mobility, and the firm will be charged in court at a later date for the same offence.

While both Telepod and Neuron Mobility have been operating in Singapore since 2017, this was under an exemption which allowed their devices to be used without a licence within specific areas under an agreement with land owners.

Earlier this month, Telepod and Neuron Mobility were among the 14 companies that had applied to offer PMD-sharing services in Singapore under the LTA's device sharing licensing scheme.

The licence caps the number of devices a firm can operate here and requires them to take measures to curb indiscriminate parking.

"LTA would like to remind all operators that when evaluating licence applications, LTA will consider their track record, including their compliance with the law and regulatory requirements," said the authority.

In November last year, the LTA said it had impounded 42 e-scooters - almost all from Telepod and Neuron Mobility - over a four-month period.