E-scooter rider taken to hospital after accident with van in Woodlands

SINGAPORE - An e-scooter rider was taken to hospital on Monday morning (Feb 18) after an accident in Woodlands.

The police were alerted to the accident between the e-scooter and a van at the junction of Woodlands Avenue 9 and Riverside Road at 12.15am on Monday.

The e-scooter rider, a 20-year-old woman, was conscious when taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

According to Chinese paper Shin Min Daily News, the van was making a right turn onto Riverside Road when it hit the e-scooter.

The impact caused the e-scooter rider to be trapped underneath the van.

Eyewitness Mr Chen, 68, a taxi driver, told Shin Min that about seven or eight people helped to lift the van to free the woman.

The van driver was among those who helped to lift the van, Mr Chen said.

Photos of the aftermath showed that the e-scooter was badly damaged following the accident.

The police are investigating the accident.