DTL, TEL lines to have shorter hours in next few months for tests ahead of new MRT stations opening

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To minimise inconvenience to passengers, alternative travel options will be provided.

SINGAPORE – Train service hours will be shortened on the Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL) from May 22 and on the Downtown Line (DTL) from July 10 to support the addition of new stations and tracks.

Stage 5 of TEL and the DTL extension will open in the second half of 2026.

Before the new sections open, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) and the rail operators will carry out final tests on both lines. TEL is run by SMRT Trains, while DTL is run by SBS Transit.

To minimise inconvenience to passengers, alternative travel options will be provided, said the LTA, SMRT Trains and SBS Transit on April 28.

The tests include running trains across the full length of each line – from Woodlands North to Sungei Bedok on the TEL, and from Bukit Panjang to Xilin on the DTL – as well as moving trains in and out of the new East Coast Integrated Depot.

The 2.2km DTL extension in the east will link Expo station to the future Xilin and Sungei Bedok stations.

The fifth stage of TEL will add Bedok South and Sungei Bedok stations.

“Longer stretches of engineering hours beyond what is available each night will be required to carry out these full test runs ,” said LTA and the operators.

Changes to TEL hours

From May 22 to July 4, TEL train services will end earlier at 11.30pm on Fridays and start later at 8.30am on Saturdays.

Three shuttle bus services are available for passengers affected by the later start on Saturdays.

They will stop at key MRT interchanges so passengers can switch to other train lines.

Shuttle bus service S51 will ply between TEL Woodlands North and TEL Caldecott stations at a frequency of five to 10 minutes.

Shuttle bus service S52 will ply between TEL Caldecott and TEL Marina Bay stations at a frequency of five to 10 minutes.

Shuttle bus service S53 will ply between TEL Marina Bay and TEL Bayshore stations at a frequency of about 10 minutes.

Changes to DTL hours

From July 10 to Sept 5, DTL train services will end earlier at 11.30pm on Fridays and start later at 8.30am on Saturdays.

Three shuttle bus services are also available during this period, with connections at Bugis and Macpherson MRT interchanges.

Shuttle bus service S43 will ply between DTL Bukit Panjang and DTL Bugis stations at a frequency of five to 10 minutes.

Shuttle bus service S42 will ply between DTL Bugis and DTL MacPherson stations at a frequency of five to 10 minutes.

Shuttle bus service S41 will ply between DTL MacPherson and DTL Expo stations at a frequency of five to 10 minutes.

All shuttle bus services will run from 5am to 8.30am on Saturdays.

Passengers are encouraged to use existing bus services and other MRT lines to complete their journeys, said LTA and the operators.

They should plan ahead and check the MyTransport.SG app, as well as LTA, SMRT and SBS Transit’s social media pages for updates.

Staff will be on hand to assist passengers during the service adjustment periods, added LTA and the operators.

Passengers on the Circle Line (CCL) have also been facing shorter service hours to allow testing ahead of its final-stage opening.

Since April 11, train services on the entire CCL have been ending earlier at 11pm on Saturdays and starting later at 9am on Sundays. This will go on until May 17.

Shuttle bus services run from 5am to 9am on Sundays. Shuttle 36 operates between HarbourFront and Bishan stations at intervals of seven to 10 minutes, and Shuttle 37 runs between Bishan and Promenade stations every three to five minutes.

The shorter hours are to prepare for the CCL’s sixth and final stage. This stage will link HarbourFront and Marina Bay stations, closing the loop, and is set to open in mid-2026.