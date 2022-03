SINGAPORE - Stocks of Touch 'n Go cards have sold out as motorists scramble to get new cards to pay for tolls in Malaysia ahead of the land borders reopening on Friday (April 1).

Official retailer 7-Eleven said its stock of cards ran out last Friday (March 25) night, while local online payment provider EZ-Link - which provides an alternative "EZ-Link x Touch 'n Go Motoring card" - said its cards have been sold out at certain convenience stores.