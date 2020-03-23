Driver, 21, dies after collision with oil tanker along Nicoll Drive

A 21-year-old man who was driving a black Mitsubishi sedan died after a collision with an oil tanker on Saturday.

The police said they were alerted to the accident at 9.51am along Nicoll Drive towards Telok Paku Road.

The man was unconscious when he was taken to Changi General Hospital by a Singapore Civil Defence Force ambulance.

He later died in hospital.

In videos circulating on social media, an orange oil tanker is seen colliding head-on into the passenger side of the car.

The car was travelling in the opposite direction when it mounted the centre divider and cut into the path of the oil tanker.

The police are investigating the accident.