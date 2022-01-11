Don Don Donki to open store in Jewel Changi Airport next year

Japanese lifestyle brand Don Don Donki will open a new outlet at Jewel Changi Airport in the first quarter of next year.

The outlet will take up 18,000 sq ft, which is about the size of four basketball courts. It will be located in Basement 1 of Jewel.

Don Don Donki and Jewel said the outlet will have an aviation and travel theme. It will have a dedicated sake corner that will showcase various types of sake as well as traditional sake barrels.

The outlet will also have a display corner to showcase its latest offerings from Japan, as well as an open-concept kitchen.

Renovations start this month, with the affected segment now blocked off to the public.

Mr Nigel Chia, head of corporate and marketing communications at Jewel Changi Airport Devt, told The Straits Times that over 20 stores in Basement 1 have been given notice of renovation. Some of them will relocate to other units in Jewel.

He said leasing agreements with tenants vary, and Jewel was unable to share specific details due to business confidentiality.

Don Don Donki will take up the bulk of the space vacated by the stores, but there will be other new stores opening in the renovated area as well.

Mr Chia said renovation will include the merging of corridors and combination of units. These are expected to be completed in the last quarter of this year.

Meanwhile, eight new stores are set to open in the next three months. They include Poulet Bijou and Mamma Mia, both operated by Minor Food Group, which currently runs Sanook Kitchen.