Delays on East-West MRT line

SINGAPORE - Two separate incidents affected journeys on the East-West MRT line on Wednesday (Jan 2).

Transport site Land Transport Guru said journeys from Lakeside station towards Clementi station - three stops away - would take 10 minutes longer because of a train fault.

Quoting station announcements at around 2.50pm, Land Transport Guru said that the train fault was near Jurong East station. As at 3.40pm, normal service had not resumed.

Earlier in the day, commuters on Tata SMRT and MRT Disruption Feed reported delays to eastbound journeys on the line because of an incident at Boon Lay station.

SMRT did not respond to press queries.