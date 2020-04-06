Deferment for private cars due for inspection

Several vehicle-related requirements will be waived, deferred or postponed in the light of the one-month elevated safe distancing measures kicking in tomorrow.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) said last Saturday evening that vehicle inspection for private cars will be deferred.

LTA will allow the road tax for such vehicles to be renewed for six months if they have valid insurance coverage. Hence, they can still be driven during this period.

But goods vehicles, buses, taxis, private-hire cars and motorcycles will still be required to go for periodic inspections.

Seal inspection for off-peak cars will be waived during this period.

And owners who deregister their vehicles, or whose one-month deadline for disposing of their deregistered vehicles falls within this period, will be given an additional two months to dispose of their vehicles as all LTA-authorised scrapyards and Export Processing Zones and other vehicle exporters will not be operating.

Also, owners of commercial vehicles due to be deregistered during this period will be given an additional two months to register their replacement vehicles under the early turnover scheme.

Meanwhile, vehicle owners are still required to ensure their vehicles have valid road tax and motor insurance coverage. Heavy-vehicle owners who require a Vehicle Parking Certificate can submit their applications to LTA-DBC_Registry@lta.gov.sg

During this period, LTA's other vehicle services can be accessed via the OneMotoring website (www.onemotoring.com.sg).

In line with the objective of safe distancing, counter services at LTA's customer service centre and e-lobbies at Sin Ming Drive will stop operating from tomorrow to May 4.