Decisions on rail projects with Malaysia soon: Khaw

Malaysian Economic Affairs Minister Azmin Ali met Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan during a visit to Singapore yesterday.

They discussed, among other issues, the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore High Speed Rail (HSR) and the Johor Baru-Singapore Rapid Transit System.

In a Facebook post, Mr Khaw said that decisions on both cross-border rail projects will be announced soon, with Datuk Seri Azmin adding in a separate post that a "win-win deal" on the HSR was in the works for both countries.

During his visit, Mr Azmin also called on Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

The Malaysian minister said they discussed ways to further improve cooperation and enjoy mutual economic growth.

