Certificate of entitlement (COE) premiums for motorcycles hit a record high of $10,000 in the most recent bidding exercise on Jan 19.

Premiums for this COE category have risen considerably since the second half of last year, and motorcycle traders had anticipated that premiums would eventually breach the five-digit mark. The premium was below $4,000 in January 2020 and rose to $7,500 in the same month last year.