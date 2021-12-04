Daily testing for all VTL travellers entering S'pore

All travellers entering Singapore on vaccinated travel lanes (VTLs) will be put on a seven-day testing regime using antigen rapid tests (ARTs).

The tighter rules, which take effect on 11.59pm on Monday and will be in place for at least four weeks, come amid the emergence of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus in many parts of the world.

The Ministry of Health (MOH), in a statement yesterday, said travellers will have to self-administer the ARTs and submit the results through a link to be sent to their declared contact details after their arrival here.

MOH said that on the third and seventh days, the tests must be done under supervision at a Combined Test Centre or Quick Test Centre.

During the seven-day period, the travellers must test negative on their self-administered ART before going out for activities on that day, other than when they are going out for their supervised tests.

Measures are also being tightened around the world. Hong Kong, for instance, is bumping up travel curbs on Singapore and Iceland to its Category A list from Category B with effect from Monday, as Omicron cases have been detected in the two countries.

This means that non-Hong Kong residents who have stayed in these places within a 21-day window prior to their planned journey are barred from entering Hong Kong.

Residents going from Singapore or Iceland can board a flight for Hong Kong only if they have been fully vaccinated and hold a recognised vaccination record. They will have to undergo compulsory quarantine and a series of tests.

A preliminary study by South African scientists, which has not been peer-reviewed, suggests the Omicron variant is three times more likely to cause reinfections compared with the Delta or Beta strains.

The World Health Organisation has urged countries to boost healthcare capacity and vaccinate their people to fight a surge in Covid-19 cases driven by the Omicron variant, saying that travel curbs could buy time but alone were not the answer.

Despite shutting its borders to travel from high-risk southern African countries, Australia became the latest country to report community transmission of the new variant, a day after it was found locally in five US states.

Singapore's latest measures - which will go hand in hand with the existing pre-departure and on-arrival tests required for VTLs - will also apply to travellers arriving from Malaysia using the land VTL from 11.59pm on Monday.

MOH added that the new enhanced testing regime would remain in place at least until 11.59pm on Jan 2 next year.

Additionally, travellers from seven more countries coming into Singapore will be placed in a higher-risk category for travel from 11.59pm on Monday. The countries are: Bulgaria, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Luxembourg, Norway and Poland.

MOH also said all long-term pass holders and short-term visitors with recent travel history to Ghana, Malawi and Nigeria within the last 14 days will not be allowed to enter, transfer or transit through Singapore from 11.59pm today.

MOH added that the restriction will also apply to those who have obtained prior approval for entry into Singapore, and will be applied for a four-week period, after which it will be reviewed and extended if necessary.

The ministry said the tightened border measures will help to limit importation and transmission of Omicron cases as it continues to study the variant's characteristics.

But it added that Singapore should expect to find more cases at its borders and, in time to come, also within the community.

MOH said: "We seek Singaporeans' understanding and support in the coming weeks as we will need to introduce or change our measures at short notice, in response to the fluid situation."