Cyclist hits lorry's side mirror, gets knocked over in Pasir Ris

A lorry driver and a cyclist got into a scuffle in Pasir Ris on Saturday and the video of the incident has since gone viral, garnering more than 600,000 views on Facebook.

The cyclist was knocked over by the lorry after he hit its left side mirror. At 11.53am, the police were alerted to the incident at Pasir Ris Drive 3 and Pasir Ris Rise junction.

The video, posted by Roads.sg, showed two cyclists on the road.

One of them then rode in front of the lorry, which led the lorry driver to sound the car horn at him twice.

The cyclist stopped in front of the lorry when the lights turned red, and did not move to the left side of the lane after the lights turned green, obstructing the vehicle. He eventually did so, but when he was level with the lorry, he hit its side mirror.

This led the lorry driver to swerve towards the cyclist, knocking him off the road and onto the grass. The other cyclist stopped to help him.

By the time the authorities arrived at the scene, the lorry driver had driven away.

The Straits Times understands that the first cyclist declined to be taken to hospital. The other cyclist was not hurt. The police are investigating the accident.

Choo Yun Ting