Cycling around Tampines made easier and safer

Residents in Tampines Avenue 1, 4, 5 and 8 can now cycle with greater ease and safety from their homes to Tampines West MRT station and Our Tampines Hub.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) yesterday launched 4km of cycling paths - linking homes, schools, key amenities and green spaces like Tampines Central Park and Tampines Green Forest Park.

There is now 25km of cycling paths and park connectors within the town, Minister for Social and Family Development Masagos Zulkifli said at the launch.

"This makes Tampines one of the towns with the most comprehensive cycling path networks," he noted.

The town was earmarked as Singapore's second walking and cycling town in 2017. Ang Mo Kio, the first, currently has 4km of cycling paths.

LTA previously announced plans to triple the length of Tampines' cycling path network, which connects three MRT stations - Tampines, Tampines East and Tampines West.

Yesterday's launch marks the completion of the first phase of cycling path works.

Mr Masagos said: "Many residents have already started using the new paths over the past few weeks to travel from their homes to the Tampines Downtown Line MRT stations, bus interchange and various amenities in Tampines Central, including here at Our Tampines Hub."

Along the new cycling paths, safety markings and speed-regulating strips have been installed.

Mr Masagos said: "Having ridden on the cycling paths earlier, I am pleased with how smooth and pleasant the ride was."

Five pedestrian crossings along the cycling routes have been widened to ensure safety for cyclists and pedestrians.