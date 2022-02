SINGAPORE - Some luxury car brands have seen better sales than usual over the past weekend, with at least one multi-brand franchise registering double-digit sales from its luxury brands.

This is remarkable because annual sales for such cars, which are priced above $500,000, rarely reach triple digits. The only one to do so in 2021 was Bentley with 106 deliveries. The next biggest seller was Rolls-Royce, with 90.