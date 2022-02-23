Customers look to beat deadline on higher tax on luxury cars

Some luxury car brands have seen better sales than usual over the past weekend, with at least one multi-brand franchise registering double-digit sales.

This is remarkable as annual sales for such cars, priced above $500,000, rarely reach triple digits. The only one last year was Bentley with 106 deliveries, followed by Rolls-Royce, with 90.

The increased interest followed the new tiered tax structure announced in the Budget last Friday.

The new additional registration fee (ARF) tier applies to cars, taxis and goods-cum-passenger vehicles with open market values (OMVs) exceeding $80,000.

The OMV is the approximate cost of the vehicle before taxes.

The previous highest tier of 180 per cent, which covered the portion of OMV above $50,000, now applies to the portion between $50,001 and $80,000. For the portion of OMV above $80,000 now, the ARF equates to 220 per cent of that amount.

The new ARF structure applies to all cars, including imported used vehicles, that will be registered with the certificate of entitlement (COE) secured from the current bidding exercise and beyond.

It is possible to register a new car without bidding if the dealer has a ready Open category COE in hand. It is transferable and can be used for any vehicle type except motorcycles.

Given the urgency to register these ultra high-end cars, there has been talk about existing Open category COEs being traded. The typical going rate for such COEs can be around $1,000 to $2,000 above their actual premiums.

Mr Raymond Tang, honorary secretary of the Singapore Vehicles Traders Association (SVTA), said: "There's definitely a market for Open category COEs now because there is a big saving compared to what the customer has to pay in terms of the higher ARF. But chances are that the authorised distributors and the bigger parallel importers would also have some."

He was not able to comment on the trading price for existing Open category COEs, given that the market is decentralised. Some may be offered by motor traders who do not have cars impacted by the new tier. They stand to profit by selling their existing COEs.

Tempering the demand for existing Open category COEs is the lack of ready cars in the market.

Last year was a bumper year for ultra-luxury brands. Deliveries run well into this year. Ferrari, for example, does not have any cars in stock. The waiting time to receive an ordered car stretches beyond 1½ years. This is also the case with many brands in this segment.

Dealers refused to comment on whether there have been cancelled orders as a result of the bigger ARF bill. Most said they do not expect many buyers to back out.

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Singapore said it has seen increased interest but has very limited stock left for immediate registration.

This presents an opportunity for the parallel importers who have ready stock of these exotic cars. Mr Vincent Tan, managing director of Vincar, whose range includes Bentleys and Rolls-Royces, estimated sales to be up by 30 per cent.

This is unlikely to continue. As the stock of cars and existing Open category COEs is depleted, the retail prices will be adjusted upwards to reflect the higher ARF.