Cruise ship passengers on way home after landing in S'pore

Passengers of the Costa Fortuna being escorted to buses at the Marina Bay Cruise Centre (MBCC) after disembarking from the Italian cruise ship, which docked at around 7.35am yesterday.

By 11pm last night, all 1,631 passengers had been cleared to disembark from the ship, about 14 hours after the process started, said the authorities.

The Costa Fortuna had been denied entry by ports in Penang and Phuket because of concerns over the coronavirus.

The ship had departed from MBCC, its home port, on March 3. In a Facebook post last night, National Development Minister Lawrence Wong acknowledged concerns about allowing the ship to dock. But he noted that all passengers, including two Singaporeans, were screened before sailing off, and scheduled to return to Singapore later.

"Should we then deny them from coming back without any basis? That would not have been right. That's why we allowed the ship to dock today but with extra precautions taken," he said.