Cross Island Line could have 'major' impact on nearby forests: Study

Initial plans to build the Cross Island Line's (CRL) Maju station within Clementi Forest were scrapped in favour of its current planned location underneath Clementi Road.

This decision was made to reduce the amount of forested land consumed for phase two of the upcoming rail line, an environmental impact study released on Monday revealed.

The tunnels leading to Maju station from King Albert Park station were also realigned to limit the impact on what is an ecologically important area teeming with wildlife.

Meanwhile, CRL construction sites that are close to ecologically sensitive areas such as Clementi Forest and forests near the Central Catchment Nature Reserve will be reduced in size, or relocated.

These are some of the key mitigation strategies outlined in the study released by the Land Transport Authority (LTA) on the construction and operation of the CRL stations between Bright Hill and Clementi.

Without these measures, phase two of the CRL could lead to the permanent loss of habitats for critically endangered wildlife and fragmentation of ecologically connected areas nearby, the study by infrastructure consulting firm Aecom found.

But even with these steps, the nearly 2,000-page study found that the CRL could still have a "major" environmental impact on several forested areas near Eng Neo Avenue Forest, Clementi Forest and Windsor due to irreversible habitat loss.

The 15km CRL phase two, which will comprise six stations from Turf City to Jurong Lake District, will provide greater public transport access to areas in the west. It will open by 2032, with construction expected to start in 2023.

The Aecom study is split into three reports, covering Windsor and Eng Neo Avenue Forest, Turf City and Holland Plain, as well as Clementi and Maju forests.

It assessed both direct impacts on biodiversity and indirect impacts such as noise and vibration, based on the consequence and likelihood of occurrence.

"Moderate" impacts are those that are reversible, long term and of medium magnitude whereas "major" impacts have high magnitude and are irreversible.

The study concluded that while the CRL could still have moderate to major impact on nearby forests, this can be adequately managed through measures such as locating worksites outside areas with high biodiversity conservation value. For instance, the boundary of worksites for Turf City and King Albert Park stations will be shifted to reduce encroachment into nearby wildlife habitats.

The LTA will also reduce the size of the Maju station worksite, which straddles Maju Forest and Clementi Forest, from about 124,058 sq m to 65,429 sq m.

Other steps proposed include rope bridges for wildlife to traverse green space, avoiding tree felling during peak bird breeding season from May to July, and installing water-filled barriers along roads to minimise roadkill.

Animals that are critically endangered globally, like the straw-headed bulbul and Sunda pangolin, are among species of flora and fauna with conservation significance in Maju Forest. A site near the King Albert Park worksite holds the last remaining patches for a variety of native pitcher plants outside the nature reserves in Singapore.

Naturalists and conservationists welcomed the adjustments made to the CRL, which addressed some of the concerns raised during engagement sessions.

Dr Shawn Lum, president of Nature Society (Singapore), said the group has met regularly with the project team and senior management of LTA to discuss CRL works since 2013. It has helped fine-tune plans such as shifting worksites to avoid building across documented routes for wildlife, he added.

Mr Sankar Ananthanarayanan, president of the Herpetological Society of Singapore, said the study has highlighted the need for mitigation measures to reduce the CRL's impact. Still, it is worrying that moderate to major impact is anticipated for Windsor despite such measures, he added.