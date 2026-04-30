Cross-border taxis can drop off passengers anywhere in S'pore, parts of Johor from May 4

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The new rules are meant to give travellers greater convenience.

SINGAPORE – Those planning to take cross-border taxis from Johor Bahru back to Singapore will be able to board them from more locations from May 4.

They will also be able to alight anywhere in Johor Bahru, Iskandar Puteri, Forest City, Kulai and Senai in Johor.

In doing so, travellers will have greater convenience, said the transport ministries of both countries in a joint statement on April 30.

Currently, cross-border taxis are allowed to use only one designated pickup and dropoff point after crossing the border.

Singapore-registered taxis have to head to Larkin Sentral Terminal, which is the main public transport terminal in Johor Bahru. Their Malaysian counterparts, meanwhile, can do so only at Ban San Street Terminal, in Bugis.

With the changes, Singapore-registered taxis can now pick up passengers at Toppen Shopping Centre, Mid Valley Southkey Mall and Angsana Mall. Malaysian taxis can do so near VivoCity shopping complex, near Century Square Shopping Mall in Tampines, and at Joo Koon MRT station.

Fares have also been revised, with pickups at Ban San Street Terminal to Larkin, or any destination within 35km of it, costing $80 for a standard four-seater car. Any other area will cost an additional $20.

A map of the operating areas in Malaysia. PHOTO: MINISTRY OF TRANSPORT

The changes, aimed at improving travel convenience between the neighbouring countries, was announced by both transport ministries in a joint statement on Dec 5, 2025.

Both countries also said then that they will gradually increase the quota for licensed taxis from 200 to 500, although this will be done incrementally.

The initial increase will be by 100 taxis, with larger and more premium vehicles being prioritised to address the needs of larger groups as well as business travellers.

Unmet demand for legal cross-border taxi services has resulted in a black market, with firms offering illegal services.

The authorities in Singapore have been clamping down on such services since ride-hailing drivers here tipped them off to Malaysia-registered cars showing up at locations such as Changi Airport and Gardens by the Bay, having ferried passengers within the country.