Covid-19 delays MRT network expansion timeline

The Covid-19 outbreak has affected the availability of construction workers, and this will, in turn, lead to delays in Singapore's plans to expand its MRT network.

But commuters can still expect a network spanning 360km by the early 2030s, Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan said yesterday.

The current network stands at about 230km, and was set to be expanded to 360km by 2030. This includes the Cross Island Line and the remainder of the Thomson-East Coast Line.

This would see eight in 10 households connected to a train station within a 10-minute walk.

Mr Khaw also said yesterday that intensive discussions with Malaysia on the Rapid Transit System Link are still ongoing ahead of a final deadline of July 31.