Costs, absence of one-off drive Vicom earnings down

SINGAPORE - Higher operating costs and the absence of a one-off item drove vehicle inspection firm Vicom's 2019 earnings lower.

Revenue for the year ended Dec 31, 2019 grew by 3.6 per cent to $103.7 million, but earnings attributable to shareholders fell by 18.1 per cent to $28.4 million.

Vicom said its operating expenditure rose by 2.1 per cent to $69.5 million, lead by higher depreciation and amortisation.

It also noted that there was a net one-off other income of $7.6 million in 2018 arising from the surrender of a lease at one of its properties. Excluding this, earnings for 2019 would have been 5 per cent higher.

Vicom expects headwind this year, with an expected economic downturn contributed by the developing coronavirus crisis dampening its non-vehicle inspection business.

Its core vehicle inspection business, however, should benefit from another record year of certificate of entitlement (COE) revalidations - where motorists extend the lifespan of their cars beyond 10 years.

These older cars are subject to more frequent inspections.

Directors are recommending a final dividend of 24.29 cents per share, versus 23.17 cents plus a special dividend of 8.62 cents in the previous corresponding period.