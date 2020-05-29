Coronavirus: Some City Direct and Express bus services to resume from June 2

SINGAPORE - With the circuit breaker to limit the spread of the coronavirus ending early next week, several City Direct and Express bus services will resume from June 2.

Public transport operator SMRT said on Friday (May 29) that 14 of its bus services - nine Express and five City Direct bus services - will be reinstated, after they were suspended in April.

These services are Express services 167e, 188e, 854e, 960e, 963e, 868E, 951E, 971E and 982E, as well as City Direct services 652, 653, 656, 657 and 670.

However, some bus services will continue to be suspended beyond June 2 until further notice. The affected services are two Express bus services (188R and 963R), six Night Rider services (NR1, NR2, NR3, NR5, NR6 and NR8), and service 926.

