Coronavirus: Jetstar Asia extends suspension of all flights to May 19

SINGAPORE - Singapore budget carrier Jetstar Asia has extended the suspension of its flights by more than a month till May 19.

"As border restrictions across the region remain firmly in place and with the Singapore Government introducing new stricter circuit breaker measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19, Jetstar Asia will extend the suspension of all scheduled services until May 19," the airline said in a statement on Thursday (April 9).

It initially announced last month that its entire fleet of 18 Airbus 320s will be grounded for three weeks from March 23 to April 15, due to multiple travel restrictions regionally and the subsequent plunge in travel demand.

The latest announcement brings the flight suspension to a total of eight weeks.

Customers impacted will be offered a full refund in the form of a travel credit voucher.

The fastest and easiest way for customers to request a voucher is by visiting the Manage My Booking section via the website, the airline said.

Jetstar Asia said customers should not call the contact centre, as it is expecting long call wait times due to high demand.

Airlines worldwide have been hit hard by travel restrictions and the plunge in demand for air travel amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Qantas, which owns 49 per cent of Jetstar Asia, has suspended all international flights for at least two months after the government told citizens to forego all overseas travel to avoid spread of the coronavirus.

Singapore Airlines has slashed 96 per cent of its flights till the end of this month and has grounded 138 out of 147 SIA and SilkAir aircraft.

The group's low-cost unit Scoot has also suspended most of its network, resulting in the grounding of 47 of its fleet of 49 aircraft.