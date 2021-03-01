Construction work begins on long-awaited Hume MRT station

Construction work has begun to set up Hume station in Bukit Timah ahead of its planned opening by 2025.

Most of the work will be done at night after train services have stopped, as the station is on an operational MRT line, Chua Chu Kang GRC MP Low Yen Ling said in a Facebook post yesterday.

Hume MRT station, which is located in Ms Low's district, is the last station in the second stretch of the Downtown Line yet to open.

It has had a shell structure since 2015. But its opening was delayed, with the Government saying that developments in the area and ridership growth did not yet warrant the station opening.

It was subsequently announced that the station would open by 2025, on the back of initiatives to redevelop the Rail Corridor and the former Bukit Timah Fire Station.

In January, LTA issued a $34.3 million contract for JSM Construction Group to begin building the station entrance and the ventilation shaft, as well as carry out other hardware works.

Ms Low, who is Minister of State for Culture, Community and Youth and Trade and Industry, has repeatedly appealed for the station to be opened. She attended the groundbreaking ceremony yesterday.

She said it has been a gratifying journey for Bukit Gombak residents and her so far. She noted how they had lobbied for the station to be built since 2011. They had also asked the authorities to explore the development of the Rail Corridor to help fulfil the potential for growth and increased ridership in the area, she added.

Referring to the initiatives to redevelop the Rail Corridor, the old Bukit Timah Fire Station and the Rail Mall, Ms Low said: "With improved connectivity, the new station will draw visitors to these historic and green attractions, and also enhance our residents' journey and recreational choices.

"Once the new station is up, Hume residents will enjoy more travel options and shorter travelling times of 15 to 25 minutes to places like the Botanic Gardens, Downtown Line and Woodlands South."

Ms Low added that she will chair monthly meetings to address any concerns that may arise from the construction.