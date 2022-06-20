Commuters welcome restart of KTM train service to JB

The Keretapi Tanah Melayu (KTM) train service between Johor Bahru and Woodlands restarted yesterday after it was suspended for more than two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The resumption was welcomed by commuters, who said travelling by train is faster and more convenient than going by bus or car.

Ms Elaine Ng, 33, who stayed up past 3am last Monday to secure tickets to JB the moment they went on sale, said it beats getting stuck in traffic on the Causeway.

"When I went to JB by car last month on a Saturday morning, it took about three hours to get there because of how busy it was," said Ms Ng, a logistics manager.

Healthcare worker Stephanie Lee, 44, said a perk of taking the train was not having to wake up early to beat the crowd at the Woodlands Checkpoint.

She said immigration clearance is also faster as passports are stamped by both Singapore and Malaysian officers before commuters board the train.

Also known as the Tebrau Shuttle, the train service was suspended on March 24, 2020, to curb the spread of Covid-19.

It now runs 31 trips daily - with 18 from JB Sentral to Woodlands and 13 from Woodlands to JB Sentral. Each trip is about five minutes.

Trains to JB run from 8.30am to 11.45pm, while those to Woodlands run from 5am to 10.45pm. Around 7,000 passengers are expected to use the service daily, with trip capacity at 320 passengers.

The ticket costs $5 for a trip from Woodlands to JB, and RM5 (S$1.60) from JB to Woodlands. They are sold about a month in advance.

In comparison, the cross-border bus services run by SMRT and Transtar Travel cost about $2.

Tickets for popular time slots around the weekends, like Friday evenings and Saturday mornings, have mostly sold out, according to the KTM website.

At the Woodlands Train Checkpoint at about 9am yesterday, a line of about 50 commuters waited to board the 9.45am train.

Mr Tay Kai Xian, a 26-year-old financial risk consultant visiting Malaysia for the first time since the pandemic, was among them.

"It's more convenient now as we don't have to carry physical tickets with us. We only need to show our passports to board the train," he said.

Those who had taken the train previously said it has been refurbished and looks cleaner than before.

Some, however, reported delays. Mr S. T. Liang, a 42-year-old project manager in the gaming industry, said his train to Woodlands was delayed for about 25 to 30 minutes.

"Our train was supposed to depart at 10am but we were told that there were some technical issues. It surprised me because today is the first day the train service is resuming, so everything should run smoothly.

"We have kids with us, so it was slightly inconvenient, but other than that, immigration processes were very smooth."

Many commuters said that they will make more frequent trips to Malaysia now that the train service has restarted.

Ms Nuraishah Hamza, 37, who used to go to JB once a month before the pandemic, said she might resume doing so.

"It's very convenient - we can skip the snaking queues to cross the Causeway and immigration (clearance) is also faster," said Ms Hamza, who is a civil servant.

"A shopping trip or staycation is just a train ride away."