Commuters cheer return of bus services to Woodlands hub

Since it opened on June 13, Singapore's 11th and largest integrated transport hub (ITH) in Woodlands has provided greater accessibility and comfort for commuters such as Mr Yee Fook Seng.

Fully air-conditioned and located close to Woodlands MRT station, which serves the North-South and Thomson-East Coast lines, the new ITH has made taking the bus and train more convenient for Mr Yee, 38, and his wife, 33.

However, temporary amendments to several bus routes in the vicinity over the past two weeks have caused some confusion and brought back inconveniences that commuters had previously experienced.

Due to roadworks along Woodlands Avenue 7 near the east entrance of the ITH, six public bus services - 161, 168, 858, 962, 964 and 969 - were on Dec 12 shifted to the open-air Woodlands Temporary Bus Interchange, which the ITH had replaced.

Another nine bus services that used Woodlands Avenue 7 were also temporarily diverted to Woodlands Avenue 2 and Woodlands Avenue 5, resulting in slightly longer routes.

Yesterday, all 15 original bus routes were reinstated.

But Mr Yee said the route changes led to a delay in his wife's morning commute as she went to the wrong place to board her bus.

Other commuters faced similar issues. When The Straits Times visited the area yesterday afternoon, at least five staff from transport operator SMRT were stationed at the entrance to the temporary interchange to guide commuters.

Posters were also put up to remind commuters that the affected bus services had been reinstated at the ITH.

Mr Yee said: "It is better because we don't have to walk so far. There are escalators and lifts so we don't have to climb stairs, unlike the temporary interchange."

Four bus services - 925/925M, 950, 961/961M and 965 - continue to be run from the temporary interchange, which is next to Woodlands ITH.

Designated bus services for the land vaccinated travel lane between Singapore and Johor Baru are also being run by Transtar Travel from the temporary interchange.

Mr Chong Swee Fatt, 52, who has lived in Woodlands for more than 18 years, prefers the ITH as it is more spacious and orderly.

Buses also face fewer bottlenecks as the ITH has multiple entrances, while the temporary interchange has only one. This means shorter wait times and a smoother commuting experience, said the technician.

For Madam Najihah Shahrom, 35, the inclusive facilities at the ITH, such as barrier-free boarding and alighting areas, graduated kerb edges, barrier-free toilets and priority queue zones, have made commuting easier for the housewife and her family. Madam Najihah's husband is a wheelchair user and her two-year-old daughter requires a stroller.

For businesses at Woodlands MRT station, the ITH has brought more foot traffic and customers.

With the temporary bus interchange, commuters had to take the long way around to get to H I Salon, said owner Raymond Tan, 52. Now, more people walk by the salon and business has picked up, he added.

PLANS FOR MORE HUBS

Integrated transport hubs (ITHs) are fully air-conditioned bus interchanges that are linked to MRT stations and nearby commercial developments such as shopping malls.

Woodlands ITH, which opened in June, is the 11th such hub in Singapore. At 41,500 sq m, it is also the largest since the first ITH was built in Toa Payoh in 2002.

The 11 ITHs in operation are:

• Toa Payoh

• Sengkang

• Ang Mo Kio

• Boon Lay

• Serangoon

• Clementi

• Bedok

• Joo Koon

• Bukit Panjang

• Yishun

• Woodlands

More ITHs are in the works in Bidadari, Buangkok, Punggol North and Pasir Ris. There are also plans to build such hubs in Beauty World, Bedok South, Hougang, Jurong East, Marina South, Tampines North and Tengah.