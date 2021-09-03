Communications systems for two main MRT lines to be upgraded

The communications systems for the North-South and East-West MRT lines and the Bukit Panjang LRT line will be replaced and upgraded, in the most major works of their kind since the lines started operating more than two decades ago.

The upgrading works will involve 75 locations, comprising stations, interchanges, on-line substations, depots and control centres.

A consortium made up of ST Engineering and Siemens Mobility has won the $180 million contract to carry out the project.

The two contractors said yesterday that the communications systems act as the digital backbone of rail networks.

These systems manage and connect various components and systems in trains and stations so as to facilitate smooth rail operations, they added.

The new communications systems will be fully operational in 2029. When completed, they are expected to improve safety, reliability and efficiency of the rail lines.

Mr Chew Men Leong, president of urban solutions at ST Engineering, said the firm will work with Siemens to ensure there is zero disruption while deploying the new communications systems to existing systems and train services.

The North-South and East-West lines, which started operations 24 years ago, are the most heavily utilised lines in the MRT network.

The Land Transport Authority previously announced it would renew the six core systems of the two lines to improve rail reliability. This included replacements of sleepers and the third rail in 2016 and 2017 respectively, and the switch to a new signalling system in 2018.

It will also progressively introduce a new fleet of 66 MRT trains to replace the first-generation trains on the two lines.