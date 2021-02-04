Commercial vehicle COE price continues to climb

Certificate of entitlement (COE) prices ended mostly lower in the latest tender yesterday, but the premium for commercial vehicles continued to climb, closing at yet another high.

The COE prices for cars above 1,600cc or 130bhp, and in the Open category, fell by the biggest margins. The premium for larger cars finished at $46,790, down from $50,100, while that for the Open COE, which can be used for any vehicle type except motorcycles but ends up predominantly used for bigger cars, fell to $49,778 from $51,900 two weeks ago.

The premium for smaller cars up to 1,600cc and 130bhp closed at $42,000, down from $43,501.

The motorcycle premium also ended lower at $7,506, a dip from $7,589 at the previous tender.

The COE price for commercial vehicles, however, bucked the downward trend, ending at $45,001. This was higher than the $40,999 at the end of the Jan 20 exercise, and the highest since December 2017.

Mr Ron Lim, sales and marketing head at Nissan agent Tan Chong Motor, said the correction in passenger vehicle premiums was expected after a rush to secure COEs at the previous tender had pushed prices up. This was in anticipation of a cut in COE quotas for the February-April quota period.

"(Prices) probably ran ahead of what was expected. That's why the correction set in," Mr Lim said.

Meanwhile, the quota for commercial vehicles will see a sharp drop of 30.5 per cent. This, coupled with a new emissions scheme starting in April that will attract a $10,000 tax surcharge for almost all diesel models, has fuelled the spike in commercial vehicle premiums.

"There is tremendous pressure from dealers still carrying light commercial vehicles running on diesel," said Mr Lim. "How high the COE price will go depends on how quickly dealers can clear their stock."

Some might register their diesel vehicles before April 1 as they cannot roll over registrations, he added.