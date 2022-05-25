ComfortDelGro Driving Centre to get electric cars, motorbikes

Learner drivers will be able to opt for an electric vehicle (EV) at ComfortDelGro Driving Centre from next month.

The centre is adding five Hyundai Kona Electric (Standard Range) vehicles to its training fleet on June 1 and plans to grow this to 100 units by 2030. This means more than half of its learner fleet will be EVs by then.

ComfortDelGro said it chose the Hyundai Kona Electric for its small turning radius, which is suitable for the centre's driving circuit.

To charge these EVs, ComfortDelGro Driving Centre has installed five alternate current (AC) charging stations on its premises.

Each EV takes about six hours to be fully charged.

The EVs will also be available to corporate learners for defensive and familiarisation driving courses and to learners who book slots through the company's MyCDC app.

ComfortDelGro said learners undergoing EV training for their Class 3A licence can expect slight differences relating to the sensitivity of the accelerator, engine sound, engine brake and turning radius.

On top of the battery-powered Hyundais, ComfortDelGro Driving Centre will be adding two electric Alrendo TS Bravo motorcycles by the year end. These will be for Class 2A licence holders who wish to attend refresher courses.

In addition to electrifying its training fleet, ComfortDelGro is reducing its carbon footprint by tapping solar power.

It has installed 290 solar panels on the rooftop of its driving centre, which will result in a 30 per cent reduction of its electricity bills.

ComfortDelGro Driving Centre chief executive Vincent Tan said: "With greater awareness in the field of sustainability, it is timely that we start rolling out EVs so that learners become more familiar with such vehicles. If demand for EV training picks up, we expect to add on even more of such vehicles."

He added that the company is considering making electric motorcycles available to those who sign up for its defensive riding courses as well.