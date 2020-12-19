ComfortDelGro cans delivery service

Taxi drivers from ComfortDelGro are no longer doing delivery jobs, after the operator cancelled the service late last month.

It introduced the service in April during the circuit breaker period, with drivers doing food delivery initially.

The service was subsequently expanded to cover medicine delivery in June.

ComfortDelGro group chief corporate communications officer Tammy Tan told The Straits Times yesterday that it stopped the service on Nov 30, as demand for normal taxi jobs rose after phase two of Singapore's reopening.

"The alternative delivery jobs which included food and grocery deliveries were necessary during the circuit breaker period to shore up driver income at a time when demand was down to almost zero," she added.

"In all, we worked with about 1,200 food partners and had over 2,100 taxis clocking close to 85,000 food delivery trips."

She said her company is thankful for the support from partners in helping cabbies "tide over those challenging times".

Previously, there were restrictions on using cabs and private-hire cars for deliveries, owing to concerns that it would affect the traditional passenger service, and contribute to traffic jams.

But the restrictions were lifted temporarily in March to address a shortage of delivery slots amid the coronavirus outbreak in Singapore.

The Land Transport Authority subsequently announced in September this year that the temporary easing of restrictions will continue till the end of September next year.

Toh Ting Wei