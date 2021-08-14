ComfortDelGro back in the black with $91m in earnings

Transport giant ComfortDelGro returned to the black for the half-year with earnings of $91 million in the six months to June 30.

This compared with a net loss of $6.6 million at the same time last year and was due largely to government relief, lower power and fuel expenditure, and a dip in staff costs. Higher ridership compared with the first six months of last year also helped.

The Singapore-based group with operations in places such as Australia, China and Britain posted a 13.6 per cent rise in interim revenue to $1.74 billion.

Total operating costs shrank by 5.2 per cent to $1.6 billion. With government relief amounting to $57.2 million (compared with $82.3 million in the same period last year), ComfortDelGro's operating profit soared to $134.6 million, from $5.8 million previously.

Earnings per share went from a negative 0.3 cent to 4.2 cents. Net asset value per share stood at 126.04 cents compared with a restated 122.15 cents previously.

The public transport business posted an operating profit of $82.5 million, up from $55.5 million. Taxis went from a loss of $68.4 million to a profit of $17.9 million.

Its inspection division run by Vicom posted an operating profit of $15.2 million, up from $9.4 million. The driving centre posted a gain of $10.1 million, from a loss of $1.2 million earlier.

Cash and equivalents as at June 30 stood at $892.8 million, up from $619.9 million. Group gross gearing stood at 15.1 per cent, down from 18 per cent as at Dec 31.

Directors are declaring an interim dividend of 2.1 cents per share. No interim dividend was declared for the first six months of last year.

Group chief executive Yang Ban Seng described the six months as "painful but tolerable".

While the global situation continues to be difficult, it is better than the "catastrophic conditions" of last year," he said, adding that "the continuous see-saw effect of lockdowns and reopenings has taken its toll on businesses and the community alike".

AT A GLANCE

H1 Revenue $1.74 billion (+13.6%)

Interim dividend 2.1 cents

He said the group had endeavoured to reduce cost without cutting jobs, and that it is still extending rental relief to its cabbies.

It has been reviewing its business models and accelerating digitalisation programmes to "remain nimble in an exceedingly trying environment", he added.

The group expects that the global economic recovery "will vary across countries and sectors, depending on the pace of vaccination and reopenings as well as macro policy actions". It also expects changes in commuting patterns, technological disruptions and competition.

"We expect a slow and uneven recovery in ridership resulting in depressed revenues and margins," the group said, adding that it is committed to its long-term mobility strategy.