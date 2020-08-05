COE prices rebound due to supply shrinkage in latest tender

SINGAPORE - Certificate of entitlement (COE) premiums rebounded across the board at the latest tender on Wednesday on the back of a smaller quota.

The COE price for cars up to 1,600cc and 130bhp ended at $33,000, up from $32,699 two weeks ago, while that for cars above 1,600cc or 130bhp finished at $37,102, up from $35,001.

The price of the Open COE, which can be used for any vehicle type except motorcycles but which end up mostly for bigger cars, closed at $36,502, up from $35,001.

The commercial vehicle COE premium ended at $24,100, up from $23,888. Motorcycle premium finished at $7,701, up from $6,510.

Industry watchers attribute the all-round increase mainly to a 29 per cent shrinkage in COE supply for the August-October period.

LATEST COE RESULTS: