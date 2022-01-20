COEs for larger cars see biggest hike in latest tender

Certificate of entitlement (COE) prices ended higher across all categories in the latest bidding exercise yesterday.

The category for cars above 1,600cc or 130bhp saw the biggest hike. At $82,001, it represented a 5.5 per cent increase over the $77,700 from the previous bidding exercise on Jan 5.

Motor dealers have seen more interest in the larger cars since an announcement last week that COEs in this category will be reduced slightly from next month to April.

"Customers are not expecting COE prices to come down anytime soon," said Ms Corinne Chua, Wearnes Automotive's managing director for Volvo Cars.

The next biggest mover was the category for motorcycles. From $9,689 before, it rose by 3.2 per cent to hit $10,000.

This is a new record for the category. A spokesman for the Singapore Motor Cycle Trade Association said this was to be expected, given how motorcycle COE prices have been hovering above $9,000 since the second half of last year.

He attributes the consistently high COE prices to a combination of the very limited quota for motorcycles and the pressure for importers to still register motorcycles to hit their targets.

Commercial vehicle COE premiums adjusted upwards by a much milder 1.9 per cent, from $42,200 to $43,001.

The price of open COEs, which can be used for all vehicle types other than motorcycles, also moved very slightly from an already high $82,501 to $83,911, representing a 1.7 per cent increase.

Ms Chua said: "Given that it will be a three-week gap to the next bidding exercise, dealers may have wanted to secure some open COEs to allow for registrations in time for the Chinese New Year."

The most stable is Category A, which is for cars up to 1,600cc and 130bhp. It has increased by just $299, or 0.5 per cent, to $57,898.

The category also saw the most lethargic bidding this time round.

Mr Ng Choon Wee, commercial director at Komoco Motors, said: "The market for Cat A cars is still weak. The majority of bids came in only during the last 10 minutes. These may be from the fleet operators seeing an opportunity to capitalise on cheaper COEs."

The next bidding exercise runs from Feb 7 to Feb 8.