COE prices end mostly higher in latest tender on eve of motor show

SINGAPORE - Certificate of entitlement (COE) prices ended mostly higher at the latest tender on Wednesday (Jan 9), the eve of the 2019 Singapore Motorshow.

COE premiums for cars up to 1,600cc and 130bhp finished at $25,920, up from $25,501 three weeks ago. COE prices for cars above 1,600cc or 130bhp closed at $32,200, up from $31,001.

Premiums for Open COE, which can be used for any vehicle type except motorcycles but which end up mostly for cars, ended at $32,909, up from $31,809.

Commercial COE prices inched upwards by $1 to hit $27,002.

Motorcycle premiums bucked the trend to close at $3,610, down from $3,789. Bidding for this COE category jumped by more than $1,500 in the last minute of bidding on the back of bulk bids - a sign that speculators among big players are back.

Motor dealers expect the Singapore Motorshow to drum up sales interest, and hence demand for COEs.

The motorshow will open on Thursday till Jan 13 at the Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Centre.

LATEST COE RESULTS: