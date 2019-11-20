COE prices end mixed, difference between big and small car premiums narrows

SINGAPORE - Certificate of entitlement (COE) premiums ended mixed at the latest tender on Wednesday (Nov 20) as year-end promotions countered prevailing market weakness on the back of economic uncertainty.
The COE price for cars up to 1,600cc and 130bhp finished higher at $32,000, a hike from $30,000 two weeks ago. Premiums for cars above 1,600cc or 130bhp closed lower at $39,700, down from $40,009.
COE premiums in the Open category, which can be used for any vehicle type except motorcycles but which end up mostly for bigger cars, inched upwards to $40,889, from $40,101 previously.
This narrows the price difference between COEs for small and big cars to $7,700, from $10,000 at the tender a fortnight ago.
Commercial vehicle COE prices closed lower at $24,502, down from $25,392. Motorcycle premiums also ended lower at $3,921, down from $4,100.
LATEST COE RESULTS:
|Category
|Current COE premium ($)
|Previous COE premium ($)
|A - Car (1,600cc & below)
|32,000
|30,000
|B - Car (above 1,600cc)
|39,700
|40,009
|C - Goods vehicle & bus
|24,502
|25,309
|D - Motorcycle
|3,921
|4,100
|E - Open
|40,889
|40,100