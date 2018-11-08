COE prices end mixed in latest tender

SINGAPORE - Certificate of entitlement (COE) prices ended mixed in the latest tender on Thursday (Nov 8) - the first with an expanded quota.

COE premiums for cars up to 1,600cc and 130bhp closed at $28,199, up from $25,556 three weeks ago. COE prices for cars above 1,600cc or 130bhp finished at $32,302, up from $31,302.

Premiums for Open COE, which can be used for any vehicle type except motorcycles but which ends up mostly for cars, ended at $32,000, down from $32,900.

Commercial vehicle COE prices finished unchanged at $29,501. Motorcycle premiums closed at $2,509, down from $3,951.

Motor traders attributed the results to a longer three-week gap between the last tender exercise and Thursday's, which resulted in more bookings. Most intervals are two weeks, but because some months are longer, tenders are occasionally three weeks apart.

The recently concluded Cars @ Expo sales bazaar had also contributed to a healthier order bank.