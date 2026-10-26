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COE supply for 3-month period until Jan 2027 to go up by 1.1%

The supply of COEs for smaller and less powerful cars and EVs remain unchanged from the current three-month quota period.

SINGAPORE - The number of certificates of entitlement (COEs) available for bidding for the three-month period f rom November 2026 to January 2027 will increase by 1% to 19,298.

That works out to an increase of 213 certificates from the 19,085 certificates in the current August to October period.

T he Land Transport Authority (LTA), in a statement on Oct 26, said the number of Category B COEs for the November to January period will go up to 5,707.

That is a 3.3% increase from the 5,527 certificates made available for the current three-month period.

This translates into 30 more COEs at each of the coming six tender exercises compared with the current period.

That means the increase in the number of COEs for the next batch is somewhat smaller that it was for the previous three-month period, in which Category B supply rose by 6.2%, or 322 more certificates.

COEs give people the right to own a vehicle in Singapore, and Category B certificates are meant for larger and more powerful cars and electric vehicles (EVs). There are two tender exercises held each month.

The number for Category A certificates – for smaller and less powerful cars and EVs – remains unchanged at 7,134. This is the first time Category A supply did not dip after three straight quarters of reductions.

Category C COE supply, for commercial vehicles and buses, will go up by 2% from 1,836 to 1,873.

Open category COEs or Category E supply will increase 3.7% to 1,580, from 1,523 certificates. This category of COEs can be used to register any vehicle type other than motorcycles but tend to be used for larger, costlier cars.

Being transferrable, motor dealers often secure them for the flexibility to register cars without waiting for the next tender exercise.

Motorcycle COEs (Category D) is the only COE category to post a dip in supply. At 3,004 certificates, the supply for the upcoming quota period is 2% lower than the 3,065 certificates for the August to October period.

The number of certificates available for bidding is mainly driven by the rolling average of deregistrations in the previous four quarters.

Contributing to the COE supply are certificates that have been identified as certainly expiring in the next projected supply period, and which are brought forward for redistribution.

The supply bump comes amid a trend of soaring COE premiums linked to strong buying demand.

At the most recent tender exercise on Oct 21, Category A COEs hit $132,004 while Category B cost $131,901.

It marked the fourth time in 2026 that COEs for smaller and less powerful cars and EVs were pricier than certificates for larger and more powerful cars and EVs.

An ongoing public consultation exercise to review the COE categorisation framework will closes on Nov 2, 11.59pm. Go to https://go.gov.sg/coe-pcd-feedback if keen to offer feedback.