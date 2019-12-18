COE prices tumble the week before Christmas

SINGAPORE - Certificate of entitlement (COE) prices ended lower across the board in the last tender of the year on Wednesday (Dec 18), as buyers and sellers pull back on registrations until the new year.

COE premiums for cars up to 1,600cc and 130bhp ended at $32,889, down from $33,009 two weeks ago. COE prices for cars above 1,600cc or 130bhp finished at $36,000, down from $37,900.

Prices for Open COE, which can be used for any vehicle type except motorcycles but which ends up almost exclusively for bigger cars, closed at $37,989, down from $38,889.

Commercial vehicle COE prices closed at $23,200, down from $23,704. This premium has continued to slip from October, and has remained at its lowest in over eight years.

Motorcycle premiums ended at $3,658, down from $3,789.

As with recent tenders, bidding activity on Wednesday started only 10 minutes before closing. Motor industry watchers said Category A (cars up to 1,600cc) was being supported by pre-launch sale of the new Toyota Corolla Altis, while Category B (cars above 1,600cc) was depressed by more private-hire fleet owners switching to Cat A cars.

The gap between the two premiums is now less than $4,000 - down from the usual $10,000 or more.

LATEST COE RESULTS: