COE prices rise across the board as supply shrinks

Certificate of entitlement (COE) prices ended higher across the board in the latest tender yesterday as a double-digit drop in supply of certificates kicked in.

The COE premium for cars up to 1,600cc and 130bhp finished at $53,709, or 1.9 per cent higher than two weeks ago. The COE price for cars above 1,600cc or 130bhp closed 3.2 per cent higher at $82,801.

The price of the Open COE, which can be used for any vehicle type except motorcycles but ends up almost entirely for bigger cars, ended 3.5 per cent higher at $88,000.

All three categories remain at their highest in at least six years.

The commercial vehicle COE price closed 3.7 per cent higher at $42,001. The motorcycle COE premium posted the smallest rise, ending 0.8 per cent higher at $9,381.

Bidding remained subdued till 3.30pm, with the number of bids well below the number of available COEs. Then at around 3.30pm, bidding for the Open COE breached $70,000.

From then, bids continued to rise quickly, except those for motorcycles. Motorbike bids remained at $1 right up to the last four minutes before closing. The bids then started to come in at just above $6,000, crossing $9,000 in the closing seconds of the tender, which ended at 4pm.

Market watchers said the increases were significantly smaller than those in the previous tender, a sign that bidders tend to react more aggressively to an imminent supply shrinkage rather than when the contraction actually takes place.

Observers also said the latest results may point to a further weakening of the car market, including demand for Tesla cars - which have been fuelling price spikes in recent tenders.

"If Tesla bookings were still strong, premiums would easily have risen by 15 per cent," one said. "They rose only around 3 per cent, which could indicate they (Tesla) have fulfilled the bulk of their bookings."

With current COE prices, several mass market cars in Category B (above 1,600cc or 130bhp) are already priced at $200,000 or more; and executive models such as the BMW 5-series and Mercedes-Benz E-class are over $300,000.

