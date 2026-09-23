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COE prices fall across the board; Cat A premium dips to $131,890 after hitting record high on Sept 9

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The price of a certificate of entitlement for Category A decreased by 0.8 per cent.

The price of a certificate of entitlement for Category A decreased by 0.8 per cent.

ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG

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Aqil Hamzah

SINGAPORE – After hitting an all-time high of $133,009 in the last tender exercise in early September, Category A certificate of entitlement (COE) premiums fell by 0.8 per cent on Sept 23.

Category A premiums – meant for smaller, less powerful cars and electric vehicles (EVs) – fell to $131,890 in the latest tender exercise, in which COE prices eased across the board in every vehicle category.

The COE premium for Category B – for larger, more powerful cars and EVs – dipped 1.5 per cent, from $135,001 to $133,000.

Category D COE premiums for motorcycles fell from $12,556 to $12,201 – a 2.8 per cent drop.

Open category COEs – which can be used for any vehicle type except motorcycles, but ends up almost exclusively for bigger, more powerful cars – fell 0.6 per cent, from $137,890 to $137,000.

Motor traders often secure this COE category for the flexibility to register cars without waiting for the next tender exercise.

COE premiums for commercial vehicles (Category C), also dipped, falling from $93,101 to $92,144.

A COE is needed to own and use a vehicle in Singapore. The authorities are reviewing the COE system to improve the categorisation of cars.

The review will take in views from motorists, dealers, car manufacturers and academics, and is expected to finish by the end of 2026.

More on this topic
Why are budget cars in Singapore rarer than premium ones?
Why COE premiums are surging when showrooms are not crowded

Aqil Hamzah is a transport journalist at The Straits Times. He is also interested in issues related to crime and technology.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.