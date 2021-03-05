COE prices end mostly lower

Certificate of entitlement (COE) prices ended mostly lower in the latest tender yesterday as major motor dealers dialled back on promotions.

The COE price for cars up to 1,600cc and 130bhp finished 2.4 per cent higher at $41,996, while the COE price for cars above 1,600cc or 130bhp closed 2.2 per cent lower at $45,001.

The premium for the Open COE, which can be used for any vehicle type except motorcycles but which ends up mostly for bigger cars, finished 1.1 per cent lower at $47,001.

The commercial vehicle COE price posted the biggest drop at 8.3 per cent to close at $37,513.

This is because buyers have mostly secured their diesel-powered models before a new emission scheme, which doles out penalties for dirtier light commercial vehicles, takes effect next month.

The motorcycle premium finished 3.4 per cent higher at $7,752 despite being the only category to have a bigger supply of certificates in the current quota period of February-April.

While much interest surrounds newcomer Tesla, observers reckon the American electric car maker - which started collecting orders last month - is unlikely to influence premiums significantly.

But the recent increase in petrol duty has spurred interest in petrol-electric hybrid models, according to Mr Ron Lim, sales and marketing head at Nissan agent Tan Chong Motor.

"We noticed more inquiries about our e-Power models since the petrol duty hike," he said, referring to Nissan's tag for its hybrid models.

Like other authorised motor dealers, Mr Lim was surprised that overall bidding was somewhat muted despite the quota supply cut.

Motor traders say it is largely because the German brands - a major collective force in COE bidding - have pared down their aggressive price promotions.

They are likely to return to this practice as the annual sales race heats up in the latter half of the year.

Christopher Tan