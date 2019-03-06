COE prices end mostly higher

Car dealers point to the return of parallel importers and private-hire players for the car premiums trekking northwards.
SINGAPORE - Certificates of entitlement (COE) ended mostly higher, with premiums for four-wheelers creeping up slightly and prices for two-wheelers dipping.

COE for cars up to 1,600cc and 130bhp closed at $26,309, up from $26,301 two weeks ago. COE for cars above 1,600cc or 130bhp finished at $36,961, up from $35,403.

Open COE, which can be used for any vehicle type but ends up mostly for bigger cars, closed at $37,620, up from $36,667.

Commercial vehicle COE ended at $27,010, up from $26,914. Motorcycle premium bucked the trend by closing at $3,602, down from $3,689.

Car dealers point to the return of parallel importers and private-hire players for the car premiums trekking northwards.

 

Both Gojek and Grab are seen to be expanding their fleets, even as thousands of cars previously with Uber's Lion City Rentals remained unhired .

LATEST COE RESULTS:

Category Current COE premium ($) Previous COE premium ($)
A - Car (1,600cc & below) 26,309 26,301
B - Car (above 1,600cc)  36,961 35,403
C - Goods vehicle & bus 27,010 26,914
D - Motorcycle 3,602 3,689
E - Open 37,620 36,667
