COE prices end mixed as sales pressure continues to ease

SINGAPORE - Certificates of entitlement (COE) premiums ended mixed in the latest tender Wednesday on the back of a dwindling order bank and the lack of strong fresh buying interest.
COE prices for cars up to 1,600cc and 130bhp closed at $45,001, down from $47,821 a fortnight ago. Those for cars above 1,600cc or 130bhp finished at $56,100, up slightly from $56,032.
Prices for the Open COE, which can be used for any vehicle type except motorcycles, but which ends up mostly for bigger cars, ended at $57,700, down from $58,001.
Commercial vehicle COE premiums closed at $38,900, up from $37,000. Motorcycle premiums finished almost unchanged at $8,502, from $8,501 previously.
Meanwhile, a previous sales tactic to get shoppers to buy before a new emission penalty kicked in this month no longer applies.
And while there is some anticipation of a smaller COE supply in the next three-month quota period starting August, any shrinkage will be mitigated by the recycling of a sizeable batch of COEs which were renewed five years ago, and which expire this year.
Latest COE results:
|Category
|Current COE premium ($)
|Previous COE premium ($)
|A - Car (1,600cc & below)
|45,001
|47,821
|B - Car (above 1,600cc)
|56,100
|56,032
|C - Goods vehicle & bus
|38,900
|37,000
|D - Motorcycle
|8,502
|8,501
|E - Open
|57,700
|58,001