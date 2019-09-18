COE prices end mixed in latest tender

COE premiums for cars up to 1,600cc and 130bhp settled at $31,759, marginally lower than the $31,783 seen two weeks ago. COE prices for cars above 1,600cc or 130bhp ended at $37,000, up from $36,001 previously.
SINGAPORE - Certificate of entitlement (COE) prices ended mixed in the latest tender on Wednesday (Sept 18) as private-hire firms propped up demand in an otherwise lacklustre market.

COE premiums for cars up to 1,600cc and 130bhp settled at $31,759, marginally lower than the $31,783 seen two weeks ago. COE prices for cars above 1,600cc or 130bhp ended at $37,000, up from $36,001 previously.

The premiums for Open COE, which can be used for any vehicle type except motorcycles but ends up mostly for bigger cars, closed at $40,000, up from $37,912.

Motor traders noticed private-hire firms submitted tranches of bids in the closing minutes of the tender. These players typically buy petrol-electric hybrid cars, which mostly exceed 1,600cc or 130bhp.

Meanwhile, commercial vehicle COE prices crept up slightly from $25,502 to finish at $25,556. Motorcycle premiums fell from $4,089 to $3,601.

LATEST COE RESULTS:

Category Current COE premium ($) Previous COE premium ($)
A - Car (1,600cc & below) 31,759 31,783
B - Car (above 1,600cc)  37,000 36,001
C - Goods vehicle & bus 25,556 25,502
D - Motorcycle 3,601 4,089
E - Open 40,000 37,912
