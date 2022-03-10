COE prices continue to rise, with Open category hitting $98,890

Certificate of entitlement (COE) premiums ended higher across the board yesterday.

Category A COE, for cars up to 1,600cc and 130bhp, rose by 8.7 per cent to $68,501, from $63,000 at the previous tender.

Premiums in Category B COE, which are for cars above 1,600cc or 130bhp, went up by 1.4 per cent to $94,889, from $93,590.

Open category COE, which typically ends up being used for larger cars, climbed to $98,890, up 6.2 per cent from $93,102.

This is the highest since January 2013 when premiums closed at $97,889.

Premiums for commercial vehicles went up by 5.1 per cent from $46,501 to $48,889.

COE premiums for motorcycles continued to set new highs, increasing by 7.7 per cent from $10,589 to $11,400.

The bidding results surprised some in the industry.

Mr Ng Choon Wee, commercial director at Komoco Motors, said that he had expected Category A premiums to "move around $2,000 but not jump by more than $5,000".

Since the first bidding exercise in January, premiums in this category have increased by $10,902, an increase of 18.9 per cent.

Mr Ng did not think that the rise was caused by the announcement made in Parliament on Tuesday to move more mass-market electric vehicles into Category A.

Mr Nicholas Wong, general manager of Kah Motors, said the results may have been driven by speculators.

Open category COEs must be used to register a car (or any vehicle type other than motorcycles) within three months. They are also transferable.

Mr Wong suggested that the Open COE bidding may have been driven by traders who have used up all their stock of older Open COEs.

Following the Budget announcement, additional taxes would be applied to the most expensive cars registered with COEs secured from the second bidding in February onwards.

Using an Open COE secured before this deadline to register ultra-high-end cars can translate into big savings for the buyer.