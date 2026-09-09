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COE premiums up across the board; Cat A price hits all-time high of $133,009

The latest Category A COE price was 3.5 per cent higher than the $128,501 posted at the previous tender.

SINGAPORE – The Category A certificate of entitlement (COE) premium hit an all-time high of $133,009 in the Sept 9 tender exercise, even as the prices rose across all the other categories.

Meant for smaller, less powerful cars and electric vehicles (EVs), the latest Category A COE price was 3.5 per cent higher than the $ 128,501 posted at the previous tender, overtaking the $ 129,000 record set in July 2026.

The price for a Category B COE – used to register larger, more powerful cars and EVs – inched up 3.1 per cent from $131,001 to $ 135,001 , the highest since November 2023 when it hit $135,336.

The higher COE premiums come after a three-week interval from the previous exercise, instead of the usual two weeks. Motor dealers said that the extra one week gives the trade more time to accumulate orders.

Open category (Category E) COE premium also rose 2.1 per cent from $ 135,000 to $ 137,890 .

As these certificates are transferrable, motor traders often secure them for the flexibility to register cars without waiting for the next tender exercise.

The price of certificates for commercial vehicles (Category C) was 3.4 per cent higher than the previous $ 90,002, ending at $ 93,101 .

The motorcycle (Category D) COE premium posted an 11.1 per cent hike from $ 11,301 to $ 12,556 . This is the fifth consecutive round that the price of such certificates rose, edging closer to the $ 13,189 peak recorded in November 2022.